5 reasons to see UBC’s twist on Eve Ensler’s nineties sensation

The Vancouver Sun highlighted the latest UBC production of The Vagina Monologues.

All proceeds of the production go to the Sexual Assault Support Centre at UBC and the Battered Women’s Support Services in Vancouver.