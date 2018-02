Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yes, even some cows stuck with the moo-dy blues

The Vancouver Sun featured a study from UBC’s animal welfare program that found some calves, like humans, are more optimistic or pessimistic than others.

Marina von Keyserlingk, a professor who led the research team, said recognizing these differences are important to ensure animals are treated well.

