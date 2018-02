Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Women using roach poison to treat chronic bacterial vaginosis

A study from UBC was featured in a story about bacterial vaginosis on MSN.

The UBC study predicts that boric acid will be 77 to 88 per cent effective in treating the condition.