Science says lasting relationships rely on a key factor

Business Insider cited a UBC study for an article about the key factor that makes for a lasting romantic relationship.

John Helliwell, a UBC economist and the co-author of the United Nations World Happiness Report, found that a strong friendship mattered more for a couple’s relationship satisfaction than other considerations.