Report shows ‘large economic development potential’ for Vancouver-Seattle rapid rail

The Vancouver Sun quoted Gord Lovegrove, a professor at UBC Okanagan’s school of engineering, in a story about the potential for rapid transit between Vancouver and Seattle.

He said the estimates for job and economic spinoffs are “in the ballpark.”