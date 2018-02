Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Larger hummingbirds are as good at flying as smaller relatives

The Daily Mail reported on a UBC study that examined the flight of hummingbirds.

“With hummingbirds, the correlated evolution of increased wing size and muscle mass helps larger species compensate for their greater body masses,” said study co-lead author Roslyn Dakin.

A similar appeared on Science Magazine.