Climate change just got a little less terrible

Bloomberg cited a UBC study in a story about the future of climate change.

The co-authors, including professor Hadi Dowlatabadi and PhD candidate Justin Ritchie at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, contend that current goals of reducing coal, oil and gas consumption may be closer than we think.