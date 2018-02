Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s acceptance rate of asylum seekers highest in 27 years

CBC interviewed Catherine Dauvergne, dean of the Peter A. Allard Law School at UBC, for a story about people who seek asylum in Canada.

She said an increase in approved refugee claims may be due to a new training program for members of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada.

Dauvergne was also quoted in another CBC story on a similar topic.