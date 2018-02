Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Airbnb will charge provincial sales tax: B.C. government

Metro News quoted Tom Davidoff, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about the new Airbnb tax policy in B.C.

He said the new policy could also mean more data to help enforce other housing policies.