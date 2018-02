Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

63 things to do in Metro Vancouver on Friday

The Georgia Straight highlighted several events at UBC on its list of things to do on Friday.

UBC Bands and UBC Symphony Orchestra present music by David Maslanka and Richard Wagner, at the Chan Shun Concert Hall.

The article also mentioned exhibitions at the Museum of Anthropology.