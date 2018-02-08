PyeongChang, Gangwon-Do

PyeongChang, Gangwon-Do. Credit: Republic of Korea

UBC experts available on 2018 Winter Olympics

Feb 8, 2018    |   For more information, contact Lou Corpuz-Bosshart

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb. 9 to 25.

Business and law

James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
Tel: 604.808.7021
Email: brander@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Economics of sport, ice hockey

Korea and international relations

Donald Baker
Department of Asian Studies
Email: don.baker@ubc.ca

  • South Korea, North Korea, inter-Korean relations, and Gangwon Province (the site of the Winter Olympics)

Julian Dierkes
Institute of Asian Research
Email: julian.dierkes@ubc.ca

  • Olympic volunteering
  • Sports diplomacy, especially in East Asia, Japan and Mongolia

Sports medicine and exercise

Kathleen Martin Ginis
School of Health and Exercise Sciences
Email: kathleen_martin.ginis@ubc.ca

Robert McCormack
Division of Sports Medicine
Tel: 604.526.7885
Email: drbobmccormack@me.com

  • Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team
  • Medical issues related to Canadian athletes
  • Anti-doping
  • Knee and shoulder injuries
  • Sport medicine, cartilage repair and transplantation

Kevin Reilly
Pathonix Innovation Inc. (UBC startup)
Cell: 604.313.9149
Email: kevin.t.reilly@gmail.com

Jack Taunton
Division of Sports Medicine
Cell: 604.454.7694
Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca

  • Sports medicine and athlete health
  • Doping and doping education for athletes

Contact

Lou Corpuz-Bosshart
UBC Public Affairs
Tel: 604.822.2048
Cell: 604.999.0473
Email: lou.bosshart@ubc.ca