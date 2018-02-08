UBC experts available on 2018 Winter Olympics

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb. 9 to 25.
Business and law
James Brander
UBC Sauder School of Business
- Economics of sport, ice hockey
Korea and international relations
Donald Baker
Department of Asian Studies
- South Korea, North Korea, inter-Korean relations, and Gangwon Province (the site of the Winter Olympics)
Julian Dierkes
Institute of Asian Research
- Olympic volunteering
- Sports diplomacy, especially in East Asia, Japan and Mongolia
Sports medicine and exercise
Kathleen Martin Ginis
School of Health and Exercise Sciences
- Mental preparation for Paralympic athletes
- Benefits of sport for people with disabilities
- Exercise for people with spinal cord injuries
Robert McCormack
Division of Sports Medicine
- Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team
- Medical issues related to Canadian athletes
- Anti-doping
- Knee and shoulder injuries
- Sport medicine, cartilage repair and transplantation
Kevin Reilly
Pathonix Innovation Inc. (UBC startup)
- Co-developed wearable sensors and software that can help coaches track and optimize performance of elite sports teams
Jack Taunton
Division of Sports Medicine
- Sports medicine and athlete health
- Doping and doping education for athletes