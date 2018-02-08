Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts available on 2018 Winter Olympics Media Advisories

UBC researchers are available to comment on the 2018 Winter Olympics, which will take place in PyeongChang, South Korea, from Feb. 9 to 25.

Business and law

James Brander

UBC Sauder School of Business

Tel: 604.808.7021

Email: brander@sauder.ubc.ca

Economics of sport, ice hockey

Korea and international relations

Donald Baker

Department of Asian Studies

Email: don.baker@ubc.ca

South Korea, North Korea, inter-Korean relations, and Gangwon Province (the site of the Winter Olympics)

Julian Dierkes

Institute of Asian Research

Email: julian.dierkes@ubc.ca

Olympic volunteering

Sports diplomacy, especially in East Asia, Japan and Mongolia

Sports medicine and exercise

Kathleen Martin Ginis

School of Health and Exercise Sciences

Email: kathleen_martin.ginis@ubc.ca

Mental preparation for Paralympic athletes

Benefits of sport for people with disabilities

Exercise for people with spinal cord injuries

Robert McCormack

Division of Sports Medicine

Tel: 604.526.7885

Email: drbobmccormack@me.com

Chief Medical Officer of the Canadian Olympic Team

Medical issues related to Canadian athletes

Anti-doping

Knee and shoulder injuries

Sport medicine, cartilage repair and transplantation

Kevin Reilly

Pathonix Innovation Inc. (UBC startup)

Cell: 604.313.9149

Email: kevin.t.reilly@gmail.com

Co-developed wearable sensors and software that can help coaches track and optimize performance of elite sports teams

Jack Taunton

Division of Sports Medicine

Cell: 604.454.7694

Email: jack.taunton@ubc.ca