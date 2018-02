Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Taxing Airbnb in B.C.

Erez Aloni, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, was interviewed on CBC Radio’s On the Coast about new B.C. rules for taxing Airbnb. The segment starts at 01:53.

He also spoke to the Vancouver Sun and Sing Tao on the same topic.