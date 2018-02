Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Predicting flood risks

Researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus found that urban development in cities impacts flooding from heavy rainfall, Castanet reported.

“By promoting green development like green roof constructions and encouraging the use of porous pavement materials, urban planners can reduce the vulnerability of neighbourhoods currently at risk,” said Yekenalem Abebe, the lead study author and an engineering PhD candidate.