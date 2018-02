Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Our earthly economy is now extraterrestrial

Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at UBC, wrote an op-ed for the Globe and Mail about the inaugural flight of SpaceX’s newest rocket, the Falcon Heavy.

He wrote that “the Falcon Heavy will be able to lift the largest surveillance satellites, new and bigger space telescopes, and even a new space station into orbit.”