Judicial heavyweights call for B.C. to introduce anti-SLAPP legislation

CBC reported on an open letter to B.C. Attorney General David Eby about the need to introduce laws to deter strategic lawsuits against public participation.

UBC law school dean Catherine Dauvergne joined two retired Supreme Court of Canada justices and a pair of former B.C. attorneys general in signing the letter.