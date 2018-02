Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s worst price-fixing cartels aren’t bread makers, it’s politicians

Financial Post quoted James Brander, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, for a story about price-fixing.

He said “Canada’s approach to price fixing works well.”