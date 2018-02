Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada’s Trudeau under pressure to cork provinces’ wine, oil row

Ross Hickey, an economics professor at UBC, spoke with Reuters about an oil pipeline dispute between B.C. and Alberta.

He said that under a trade agreement among western provinces, B.C. has the right to block oil if it has environmental concerns.

The story also appeared on US News & World Report, and a similar story appeared in the Vancouver Sun.