Billions of viruses rain down on Earth every day, scientists find

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that revealed viruses are continuously raining down on the planet from above.

“Every day, more than 800 million viruses are deposited per square metre above the planetary boundary layer – that’s 25 viruses for each person in Canada,” said Curtis Suttle, a UBC virologist and one of the study’s senior authors.

Stories appeared on Express U.K., Vancouver Sun, and Vancouver Courier.