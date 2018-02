Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. Liberals sold land for $493M. 3 years later, it’s worth $860M

Tom Davidoff, the director of the Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, spoke to Global for an article about land bought and sold by the B.C. Liberals.

He said taxpayers could have netted better value if the previous government held a more competitive bidding process.