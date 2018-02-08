B.C.’s labelling of Alberta trade war as ‘distraction’ more strategy than reality

Two UBC political science professors spoke to various media outlets about the trade war between B.C. and Alberta.
Kathryn Harrison, who specializes in federalism and environmental policy, was quoted in a CBC story as saying, “I think the trade war is a side scuffle. It’s a political issue, and it’s not one that B.C. can win by escalating.”
Max Cameron, the Centre for the Study of Democratic Institutions director, told Metro News it’s a classic example of “a tit-for-tat strategy” where players retaliate against each other with “measures intended to signal the seriousness of the issue” under dispute.