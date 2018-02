Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC rocket team wants to reach the edge of space

CBC profiled UBC Rocket, a student engineering team that designs and launches its own rockets.

One of these rockets earned first place in its class at the Spaceport America Cup last year in New Mexico.