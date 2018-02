Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Should we worry about tsunamis here?

Brett Gilley, a professor in the earth science department at UBC, was quoted in a Squamish Chief article about the risk of tsunamis in Squamish.

He said if a tsunami had materialized after the recent earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska, it would have almost completely disappeared around the Gulf Islands.