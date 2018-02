Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ICBC is driving itself into the ground

Noriko Ozawa, an economics professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was quoted in a Kelowna Now article about ICBC’s deficit.

Ozawa said running a deficit in a public monopoly is understandable as it’s difficult to predict the number of upcoming claims in a year.