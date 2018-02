Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How smart cars could interact with the cities of tomorrow

Omar Herrera, program manager, transportation futures at UBC’s clean energy research centre, was interviewed for a Globe and Mail story on smart cars.

“In a few years from now, you’ll see more interaction between infrastructure and the vehicle, and it will be seamless,” said Herrera.