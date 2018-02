Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abandoned stadium site turning into wooden tower in U.S.

Business Insider U.K. mentioned UBC in a story about a wooden office tower being built in the United States.

Currently the world’s tallest wooden building is Brock Commons, an 18-storey student dorm at UBC.

Brock Commons was also mentioned in a story on Construction Dive.