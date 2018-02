Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A few modest amendments to the Constitution

Policy Options published an op-ed by George Elliott Clarke, a former visiting artist-in-residence at the Peter Wall Institute for Advanced Studies at UBC.

Clarke convened a “constitutional assembly,” to share his thinking about potential adjustments to The Constitution Act.