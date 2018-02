Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Time’s up, inventors: UBC needs you to synchronize 1,800 clocks

The Vancouver Sun quoted John Metras, UBC’s associate vice-president of campus facilities, about the need for replacement timepieces on campus.

“We have a variety of legacy systems that really need to be replaced because they’re outdated and in some cases the manufacturers no longer support them,” he said.

The story also appeared in The Province.