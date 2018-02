Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Singing prof uses music to educate miners about mercury

Marcello Veiga, a UBC mining engineering professor, is using parody pop songs to help reduce the use of mercury in small-scale gold mining in developing countries, the Vancouver Sun reported.

Veiga will perform for miners in Colombia about the dangers of using toxic mercury in extracting gold.