From dashcams to slowing down: 5 ideas for fixing ICBC

Metro News cited research by Chuck Weinberg, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, about ways for ICBC to decrease spending.

Weinberg found that drivers who used devices that record their mileage, speed and braking patterns made fewer “hard brakes,” which indicated they were being more careful.