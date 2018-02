Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. Green leader draws line in sand over LNG

Business in Vancouver quoted Hadi Dowlatabadi, a professor at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, in a story about the LNG industry in B.C.

Dowlatabadi said a big LNG project could be accommodated within B.C.’s climate change targets, but the cost would outweigh the economic benefits.