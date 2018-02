Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

35 things to do in Vancouver this week

Daily Hive reported on UBC president Santa J. Ono’s upcoming address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade.

He will discuss UBC’s new strategic plan and what it means for the university and the community.