Vancouver’s Oakridge mall gets a makeover and new lease on life

Tsur Somerville, a real estate expert at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to the Globe and Mail about updates to Oakridge Mall in Vancouver.

He said the project can be good for Vancouver by combining retail, residential and offices with transit.