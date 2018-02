Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC psychologist alarmed by Facebook Messenger Kids app

CBC interviewed Jennifer Shapka, a UBC developmental psychologist, about Facebook’s new Messenger Kids app.

Shapka said she is worried about the effect the app is having on kids’ physical and emotional health.

