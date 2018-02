Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC prof discusses ICBC deficit

Werner Antweiler, a professor at the UBC Sauder School of Business, spoke to CBC Radio’s Early Edition about ICBC’s deficit.

The segment is at the 1:41:10 mark.

Antweiler also spoke to Global (at the 4:30 mark) and the Vancouver Sun.