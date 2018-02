Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mammals may be better equipped to adapt to climate change

Research by Jonathan Rolland, a UBC research fellow, was featured in Mother Jones.

“Roughly speaking, birds and mammals have a rate of adaption two to three times higher than ectotherms [reptiles and amphibians],” said Rolland, the study lead author of the study that appeared in Nature Ecology & Evolution.