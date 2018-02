Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Liberal MP’s bill aims to create national strategy for repatriating Indigenous cultural items

UBC’s Museum of Anthropology was mentioned in a CBC story about a bill to create a national strategy to repatriate Indigenous cultural items.

MOA was given $3 million for the Masterworks Gallery and Public Education Centre to aid in preserving and displaying Indigenous artefacts repatriated to the province.