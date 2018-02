Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Icebound no more: Is Northwest Passage a game-changer?

Al-Jazeera quoted Michael Byers, the Canada Research Chair in global politics and international law at UBC, about transit in the Northwest Passage.

“It’s a hazardous place to navigate at the best of times, and the remoteness means that there’s no search and rescue located anywhere close to the NW passage,” he said.