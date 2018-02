Fentanyl detected in 100% of Downtown Eastside drug users: UBC study

Metro News reported on UBC research that found fentanyl was detected in 100 per cent of Downtown Eastside drug users.

“We wanted to understand just how common fentanyl was in the community. Up until now, what we had was based on how many people had died and we checked their blood and so on after death to find the fentanyl,” said William Honer, the head of UBC’s department of psychiatry.

A similar story appeared in the Georgia Straight.