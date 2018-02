Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chasing the high

The Globe and Mail mentioned work by Mitchell McCullough, one of the students who manages the Portfolio Management Foundation fund at the UBC Sauder School of Business.

McCullough said his research on cannabis stocks revealed uncertainty over how marijuana will be distributed.