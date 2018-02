Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian beetles are shrinking because of climate change

Daily Mail highlighted research on beetles led by Michelle Tseng, a UBC evolutionary ecologist.

Tseng and her team aimed to learn how various species of common ground beetle found in the province were responding to climate change.

The research was also featured on CBC Radio’s Quirks and Quarks.