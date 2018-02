Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Smoke gets in your grapes and stays there

Pique Magazine reported on a study from researchers at UBC’s Okanagan campus about how forest fires leave vineyards susceptible to smoke damage.

Wesley Zandberg, a UBCO professor of chemistry, PhD candidate Matthew Noestheden and research associate Eric Dennis worked to expose grapes to smoke simulating the effects of wildfires.