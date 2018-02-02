Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fentanyl increasingly found in drugs in Downtown Eastside: Study

The Canadian Press reported on a UBC study which found that the proportion of opioid users in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside who tested positive for fentanyl jumped to 100 per cent from 45 in just five months last year.

William Honer, the head of UBC’s psychiatry department, says results show there is a need for more comprehensive treatment that addresses mental illness, physical ailments, and addiction.

The CP story appeared on CTV, National Post, Metro News, Times Colonist, and Castanet and a similar story appeared in the Globe and Mail.