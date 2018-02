Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Conservatives propose tax credit for parents on leave

Kevin Milligan, a UBC economist who spent part of 2016 participating in a review of federal tax credits, spoke to the Globe and Mail about a tax credit proposed by the federal Conservatives.

He said he’d like the party to explain why their proposal is better than other options.