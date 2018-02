Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cantonese singing tournament

Ming Pao reported on the first Cantonese singing contest at UBC, scheduled for March 9.

Admission is free and the event is open to the public, as the organizers hope people of different ages and cultural backgrounds can enjoy the event, says co-organizer Zoe Lam, a PhD candidate in the faculty of arts at UBC.