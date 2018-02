Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

‘Bear saviour’ says it’s time for conservation officers to stop the killing

Sara Dubois, a professor in UBC’s faculty of land and food management, spoke to Pique Magazine about animal control in B.C.

“When animals are being killed — and they’re not affecting the lives of people or livestock — that’s really concerning,” Dubois said.