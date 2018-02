Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. cities call for changes for housing affordability

The Canadian Press quoted David Ley, a UBC geography professor who contributed to a report on housing affordability.

He said the United Kingdom has a good example of how regulatory changes prevent foreign investors from dodging taxes or laundering money.

The CP story appeared in the Financial Post and CTV.