Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. residents want car insurance discounts for dashcam users

Metro News interviewed Chuck Weinberg, a marketing professor at UBC, for a story about insurance discounts for dashcam users.

He said research shows that people become safer drivers when they install devices in their cars that record the driving speed and breaking information of a vehicle, but don’t record video.