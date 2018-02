Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should foreign buyers be banned from B.C. housing market?

Joshua Gottlieb, a UBC professor of economics, spoke to Business News Network about the B.C. housing market.

He explained why banning foreign buyers from the Vancouver market will not solve the city’s housing affordability problem.