Regulators urged to include so-called grey market in marijuana legalization

The Canadian Press quoted Zach Walsh, a UBC psychology professor, in a story about the “grey market,” or the segment of the marijuana industry that has illegal and legal elements.

Walsh discussed the “strong bond between dispensary customers and proprietors.”

The CP story appeared on CTV, CP 24, National Post, Times Colonist and News 1130.