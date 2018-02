Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s Talk about mental health of young immigrant, refugee men

An op-ed about mental health among young immigrant and refugee men by Carla Hilario, a UBC nursing PhD candidate, appeared in Maclean’s and the National Post.

“My research with these immigrant and refugee young men suggests that the accessibility of services and talking about mental health are key,” she wrote.